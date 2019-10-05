FOX LAKE — The Fox Lake Historical Society will present a free program on Historic Citizens of Fox Lake at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Community Congregational Church Museum at 206 College Ave.
This program is presented by people taking on the personalities and telling the stories about the historic citizens that changed Fox Lake for all time. Learn about Dr. Clara Tyrrell, Frank Meigs, Charlotte Blake, Ellen Sabine, a founder of Streich Motors, and Harriett O’Connell.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The program will be presented with pictures and the personal flavor of each of the six citizens being honored. Refreshments served following the presentations.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)