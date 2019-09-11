Experience the fall colors by traveling aboard a historic 1950s glass-topped dome car during a special excursion organized in partnership with the Midwest Rail Rangers, and Zephyr Route tours of Saint Charles, Illinois.
The trip departs Chicago Union Station at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 4 but passengers may board at Milwaukee’s Inter-modal Station at 3:45 p.m., Columbus at 5 p.m., Portage at 5:30 p.m., Wisconsin Dells at 5:45 p.m., or Tomah at 6:25 p.m. Dinner will be served aboard the full-length dome car which provides scenic panoramic 360-degree views of the fall foliage; it will be attached to the rear of Amtrak’s Empire Builder and can only be accessed by those with a reserved ticket. These cars have not operated in regular service along this line in more than 40 years.
Midwest Rail Rangers’ interpretive guides provide educational narration about all of the people, places, and history passing by outside the window.
Passengers will arrive in the Twin Cities around 10 p.m. and spend two evenings, included in the package price, at the premium Hotel St. Paul.
Passengers can explore the Twin Cities on their own on Oct. 5 or take a guided bus tour, for additional fee.
The return trip home on Oct. 6 in the historic 1950’s dome car includes breakfast and lunch. Scheduled arrivals are Tomah around 11:30 a.m., Wisconsin Dells around noon, Portage around 12:30 p.m., Columbus around 1 p.m., Milwaukee around 2 p.m., and Chicago around 4 p.m.
Per person fare of $949, double occupancy, includes the historic vintage dome car, meals and beverages aboard the train, transfers to/from the hotel, and the two nights lodging. For more information or tickets, call Mike Abernethy at Zephyr Route, 630-542-3607 or email zephyr360@att.net.
