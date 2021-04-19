Historic school to get new life as arts center

Children may once again be learning at the Frank Lloyd Wright designed Wyoming Valley School while their parents attend concerts and people of all ages take part in arts classes, exhibits and more.

The Town of Wyoming will receive a $90,200 state grant to help make needed repairs to the only elementary school building designed by Wright. The Wyoming Valley School is located on Highway 23 near Spring Green and near Wright’s home Taliesin, designated part of a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization - UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Work, supported by a Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, is underway and includes historically rehabilitating the school’s sloped and flat roofs, rebuilding a chimney and cleaning up water damage inside the building.

Once the restoration is complete and the COVID-19 pandemic has ended, the building’s owner, the nonprofit Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center plans to open the building for field trips, art exhibits, classes, concerts, weddings and other events.

The school was built in 1957 with Wright donating his design and two acres of land to the school district in honor of his mother, who had been a kindergarten teacher. It was used as a school until 1990.

WEDC’s Community Development Investment Grant Program supports community development and redevelopment efforts, primarily in downtown areas. The matching grants are awarded based on the ability of applicants to demonstrate the economic impact of the proposed project, including public and private partnership development, financial need, and use of sustainable downtown development practices.