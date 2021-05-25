Historical Museum opens for season

The Sauk County Historical Museum at the Van Orden Mansion in Baraboo is open for the season with a new exhibit entitled, “Keep in Touch!” The new exhibit which ranges throughout the mansion includes interactive exhibits that show how people of the past kept in touch from social communications to professional contacts.

Visitors will encounter 100 years of typewriters that helped businesses and romances thrive and made great novels possible, August Derleth’s typewriter is on display. Visitors can try the same model of manual typewriter that “Mr. Rogers” of PBS fame used.

Early telephones are also on display including an oak wall phone from 1909 and a candlestick phone that visitors can use to talk to each other between rooms after they figure out how to connect without dialing.

In the past, just like today, changes in technology and methods were made to increase speed and effectiveness. The first U.S. Post Office in Sauk County started in Prairie du Sac in 1839. Just a little more than 100 years later soldiers and their families could keep in touch with V-mail during World War II. The telegraph was also a new technology during the 19th century that kept people connected. Visitors can try and tap out their name in morse code on a working telegraph key.