Historical reenactment planned for weekend

The Historic Indian Agency House will host the Historical Timekeepers’ Civil War reenactment, 1862, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday. The reenactors will be encamped outside and cordoned off in a socially-distanced way, yet conducive to interacting with visitors who portray the lives of those who lived during the year 1862 in Portage. Members get in free. Non-member admission is $7.50 for adults, $6 for seniors, and families with school age children and veterans are free. Admission includes a tour of the museum/house. Pickup a wristband at the visitor center. Masks are required.