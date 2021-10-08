 Skip to main content
Historical society board to meet
The Dodge County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at its museum, 105 Park Ave., Beaver Dam, where projects, past, present and future, will be discussed. Open to the public.

