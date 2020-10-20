 Skip to main content
Historical society holds 'drive-thru' event
Historical society holds 'drive-thru' event

SCHS Meeting

Pictured are Kristin White Eagle, left, and Paul Wolter.

 SAUK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY Contributed

The Sauk County Historical Society held its annual meeting and fall picnic on Oct. 8 as a drive-in event at the Sauk County Fairgrounds in Baraboo. Boxed dinners were handed out drive-thru style, and members parked facing the back of the grandstand which was used as a giant projection screen.

The business meeting and election of board members was followed by a presentation on Chief Yellow Thunder and his wife Washington Woman who are commemorated at a memorial on Highway A north of Baraboo. The society built the memorial in 1909.

As the society enters its 116th year of operation, it does so as the 2020 winner of the Reuben Gold Thwaites Trophy, awarded by the Wisconsin Historical Society each year to one local society for exemplary work in the field of local history. For more information, visit saukcountyhistory.org.

