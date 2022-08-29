 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HO-CHUNK BASKETS DONATED TO MUSEUM

From left, Historic Indian Agency House director Adam Novey, with Rob Charlier-Anglim, and HIAH intern Chloe Foor on Aug. 29. The Anglim family donates four baskets that were passed down by their grandmother and donated in memory of their mother, Margaret Anglim. Annette Monthey also donated her mother's Ho-Chunk basket displayed in the new Fort Winnebago exhibit in the HIAH visitor center.

