Ho-Chunk casino to hold veteran employment seminar and job fair

The Wisconsin American Legion and Operation: Job Ready Veterans invite veterans, service members, and military family members to take part in a free employment transition seminar to be held Jan. 16-18, 2020, at the Ho-Chunk Wisconsin Dells Casino and Resort, S3214 County Highway BD, Baraboo.

Employers can participate in a job fair from 3-5 p.m. Jan. 18 at the casino. The job fair is free and open to all veterans, service members and military families regardless of whether or not they take part in the employment transition seminar. Businesses looking to hire are encouraged to participate, free of charge.

The seminar includes, transition assistance, skills translation, resumé preparation, interview tactics, and employer introductions. Training runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 16-17 and from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 18 followed by a graduation ceremony and job fair at 3 p.m. A free lunch is provided each day for registered participants. Pre-registration is required.

For questions and pre-registration, call 608-745-1090, or email angela@wilegion.org.