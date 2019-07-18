Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 18, 2019 @ 10:16 am
On June 27, Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wisconsin Dells became a partner package sponsor of the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce and will serve as a leading supporter of the Big Top Parade on Saturday.
Ho-Chunk Gaming supports Big Top Parade
Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this
article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic
and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You
can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic
or offensive posts.)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)