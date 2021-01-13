Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells receives award

Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells received the top ranking in “Best Customer Service” in 2020 from Midwest Gaming and Destinations magazine Readers’ Choice awards with more than 20,000 voters submitting their votes across the country, according to a Jan. 13 press release.

This is the second year in a row winning this category, that in 2020 also placed top three in “Best Player’s Club,” “Best Pool,” and “Best Buffet.” “The Team in the Dells are well trained and committed to treating our guests like they’re in “Our House,” said John Phillipp, executive general manager.