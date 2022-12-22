 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOCKEY TEAM HELPS AT WDHS HOLIDAY MARKET

  • 0
HOCKEY TEAM HELPS AT WDHS HOLIDAY MARKET

On Dec. 17, members of the Badger Lightning Girls High School hockey team volunteered at the annual Happy Kids Network Holiday Market at Wisconsin Dells High School. They helped distribute food and goods to families in the area. From left are: Madchen Ewig, Wisconsin Dells; Kayla Garbacz, Wisconsin Dells; Eryn Benson, Baraboo; Mallory Ruland, Elroy.

 STACEY GARBACZ

