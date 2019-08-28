Hoef celebrates 30 years working at BP Viking Express Mart

Val Hoefs celebrated her 30 year anniversary working for Viking Village Inc. on Aug. 3. She has managed the BP Viking Express Mart and also Vikings previous Shell gas station and car washes since Aug. 3, 1989. She has been a valuable employee during her time with Viking and enjoyed by many customers and employees. Pictured, from left, are Pamela Coy, Val Hoefs, and Bill Pierce.
