Dells bank names new vice president
Bank of Wisconsin Dells has added Bob Hoepfner as vice president/commercial loan officer.
In his role at the main bank, Hoepfner will be working with commercial customers, assisting them in attaining their financial goals.
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee alumnus began his financial career right out of college as a management trainee at a corporate institution.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)