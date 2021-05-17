Hogs for Heroes to gift vet with Harley

Hogs for Heroes will present Marine veteran Sgt. Rick Erickson of Wisconsin Dells a Harley from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at The Keg & Patio, 732 Oak St., Wisconsin Dells. A presentation of keys ceremony with Color Guard by The American Legion Post 187 will be held at 1 p.m.

Rain or shine, the Harley he chose from Wisconsin Harley-Davidson will be presented outdoors. The bike was fully paid for by the fundraising efforts of the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

The Keg & Patio will offer a donation lunch option to raise funds for Hogs for Heroes, with live music from Perfect Strangers from noon to 3 p.m. Capital Brewery’s Hogs For Heroes Golden Ale will be on tap with six packs to go.

Each gifting of Harleys for injured Wisconsin veteran riders is fueled by donations and 100% of every dollar donated goes straight to the next bike and veteran pairing. For more information or to donate, visit hogsforheroeswi.org.