The Dodge County Women’s Club will host an evening of holiday music by S4 Saxophone Quartet, and the annual cookie exchange from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Old Hickory Golf Club, W7596 Highway 33 East, Beaver Dam. The event is free and open to all area women. Toy and cash donations will be accepted for the Dodge County Toy Bank.
