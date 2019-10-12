The historic Al. Ringling Theatre, 136 Fourth Ave., Baraboo, will host country versions of holiday favorites for “Tinsel & Twang: A Merry-cana Christmas” at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13.
The fun-filled Christmas concert for the whole family showcases country twang and sizzling swing with a generous helping of Americana heart. “Tinsel & Twang” features regional country favorites Tom Waselchuk, Jami Lampkins and their band The Dang-Its playing cherished holiday music with just the right touch of Nashville and Branson twang. “Tinsel & Twang” is brimming with seasonal standards and comedy numbers, including songs by country legends Merle Haggard and Patsy Cline, Western Swing renditions of Irving Berlin and Frank Loesser hits and Charlie Brown’s Christmas theme with a wild
Since 2013, Waselchuk and Lampkins have toured the Midwest with their country music revue “Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks: The Music & Lives of Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash.”
Standard tickets are $25, premium tickets $30 and box seats are $40. Tickets available at alringling.org, at the box office, or by phone at 608-356-8864.
