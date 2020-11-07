Holiday fair planned

The 18th annual Baraboo Holiday Fair & Fundraiser, formerly known as Baraboo Women's Fair & Holiday Super Sale, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, 323 Water St., Baraboo. The fair offers more than 70 vendors, crafters, artisans and practitioners. Food and drink available and wine tasting. Free gift to the first 100 attendees.
There will be a silent auction and raffles to benefit the Bullies & Friends Pet Rescue. Donations of dog clothing, bedding, collars, food, toys, paper towels and cleaning supplies, blankets and more also will be accepted.
Masks required and a limited supply is available at the door, a temperature check will be administered and hand sanitizers provided. 608-477-2192.
