Holiday fair planned

The 18th annual Baraboo Holiday Fair & Fundraiser, formerly known as Baraboo Women's Fair & Holiday Super Sale, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, 323 Water St., Baraboo. The fair offers more than 70 vendors, crafters, artisans and practitioners. Food and drink available and wine tasting. Free gift to the first 100 attendees.