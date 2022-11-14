Holiday Homes Tour set for Dec. 3

The Baraboo Holiday Tour of Homes, hosted by the Sauk County Historical Society, will combine the grandeur of four historic homes with the decorations of the season to create a memorable holiday experience. The houses from 1903 to 1940 were designed in late Victorian, Craftsman, and Colonial Revival styles. Each will be decorated for the holidays and open for touring from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The tour only happens once every three years.

The historic 1903 Isenberg Home was built by master carpenter Christian Isenberg who along with two of his brothers built most of the residences and circus buildings for the Ringling Brothers. The Isenberg House was built with a mix of Victorian and Colonial Revival Style details and will feature a tree bedecked with vintage Shiny Brite ornaments. Santa figurines and Christmas teddy bears will also be on display.

The Craftsman-style Taylor House on Oak Street was owned by bookstore owner Harry Taylor and his wife, Florence. They renovated and enlarged the house with a full second floor in 1915 including a magnificent three season sleeping porch. The house will be decorated with seven Christmas trees and a Christmas village with more than 50 houses and four train sets.

The Yagy Bungalow on Broadway has original Craftsman-era built-in cupboards and woodwork. It was built in 1917 for Florence Yagy, the widow of a farmer, and her daughter’s family. The house will feature artistic decorations in every room including several Christmas trees. The outside will be decorated with farolitas, candle-lit paper bags, and other touches from the Southwest will be included inside.

The Spiegler Farmhouse is just outside of town on Highway T. The house was owned by Bruno and Wilhelmina Spiegler who had fled Europe during the 1930s. The couple extensively remodeled the farmhouse in 1940 incorporating beautiful Colonial Revival style details. The house will be decorated with vintage toys, papercrafts, and a blue and white Wedgewood inspired Christmas tree. The farmhouse also has a view of a Victorian-style potting shed with miniature turret which will also be decorated for Christmas.

Tour tickets are $15 in advance and $18 on the day of the tour - with a discount for historical society members - and can be purchased at saukcountyhistory.org or at Corner Drug and Bekah Kate’s in downtown Baraboo, the Sauk County History Center, Baraboo Area Visitors Center and the Reedsburg Chamber of Commerce.