Holiday light display open in New Lisbon

Sunshine Movement presents Gleam of Christmas Cheer a drive-thru or walk through Riverside Park, 634 Hog Island, New Lisbon, to view the community holiday lights display, from 5-11 p.m. each evening through Jan. 2 with special events on Fridays and Saturdays.
Donations for Elderly Essentials accepted. A package potentially includes a dishcloth, dish soap, activity such as cards, crossword book, etc., Chapstick, Kleenex, toilet paper, batteries, night light, treat, socks or mittens, sticky notes, body soap, loofa and crop drops.
For more information, visit facebook.com/gleamofchirstmascheer.