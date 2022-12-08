Holiday Movie Festival at the Al.

The Al. Ringling Theatre Friends Inc. 2022 top four holiday movie survey results are in. The 464 voters selected five movies to be shown at the ART Holiday Movie Festival this season. Movies shown at Al. Ringling Theatre, 136 Fourth Ave., Baraboo.
- Tuesday, Dec. 20: “White Christmas,” singalong at 7 p.m., 1954 film with lyrics embedded on screen, where World War II vets turned entertainers scheme to help a retired general with his strapped New England inn by putting on a big musical show with the help of their army buddies and a singing sister act. Be seated by 6:40 p.m. for a holiday sing-a-long with Kevin Warner on guitar.
- Wednesday, Dec. 21: “Home Alone” at 7 p.m., Kevin is home while his family goes on a Christmas trip and must defend his home from burglars. Free treat for kids.
- Thursday, Dec. 22: “Elf” at 7 p.m., After accidentally falling into Santa Claus' gift sack, a human baby is raised at the North Pole, growing up to believe he is an elf. Due to his large size, the "elf" causes chaos in Santa's workshop, forcing Kris Kringle to send him on a mission to find his human roots. Free treat for kids. Arrive early as Sharon Warner plays holiday music on the Al.’s Barton Organ.
- Friday, Dec. 23: “Polar Express” at 2 p.m., When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. Free toy for kids. Wear pajamas and compete to win a special prize for the best pajamas. Arrive early as Sharon Warner plays holiday music on the Al.’s Barton Organ.
- Friday, Dec. 23: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” in color, at 7 p.m., Frank Capra's classic stars Oscar nominee James Stewart as George Bailey, a decent small-town banker who learns what life would have been like if he'd never been born after he unwittingly becomes involved in a mistaken case of bank fraud, which threatens his spirit and tests his will to live until a wise angel compels him to see how his presence has made an incredible impact on the people of Bedford Falls. Arrive early as Sharon Warner plays holiday music on the Al.’s Barton Organ.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for those aged 65 and older and 12 and younger, visit alringling.org/movies. For upcoming events, visit alringling.org/events.