Holiday movies at the Al.

Al. Ringling Theatre, 136 Fourth Ave., Baraboo, presents the Christmas movie lineup for December.
"Home Alone": 7 p.m., Dec. 3, a 1990 American comedy film directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes. It is the first film in the Home Alone franchise, and stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, and Catherine O'Hara. The film follows a young boy as he defends his home from two burglars after his family accidentally leaves him behind in Chicago on their vacation to Paris.
"The Grinch - Dr. Seuss": 7 p.m., Dec. 18, The Grinch attempts to undermine the annual Christmas celebration at Whoville with the help of his loyal dog and reindeer. Disguised as Santa Claus he tries to steal all the presents, but his cover is threatened by an earnest young girl. Released in 2018.
"It's a Wonderful Life": 7 p.m., Dec. 22, a 1946 American Christmas family fantasy drama film produced and directed by Frank Capra, based on the short story and booklet “The Greatest Gift,” which Philip Van Doren Stern self-published in 1943 and is in turn loosely based on the 1843 Charles Dickens novella “A Christmas Carol.”
The film stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who has given up his personal dreams, in order to help others in his community, and whose suicide attempt on Christmas Eve brings about the intervention of his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody. Clarence shows George how he, George, has touched the lives of others and how different life would be for his wife Mary and his community of Bedford Falls if he had not been born.
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation": 7 p.m., Dec. 23, a 1989 American Christmas comedy film, the third installment in National Lampoon magazine's Vacation film series. Christmas Vacation was written by John Hughes, who based it on "Christmas '59", his short story published in National Lampoon. The film stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, and Randy Quaid.
"Die Hard": 7 p.m., Dec. 30, a 1988 American action film directed by John McTiernan and written by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza, based on the 1979 novel “Nothing Lasts Forever” by Roderick Thorp, starring Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Alexander Godunov, and Bonnie Bedelia. New York City police detective John McClane, Willis, is caught up in a terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles skyscraper while visiting his estranged wife.
Must be age 17 and older or accompanied by an adult. No children under age 6 will be allowed into the screening.
Tickets for all movies are $12.50 general admission, use code GIFT2121 for $5 off at checkout, at alringling.org/movies, or the box office one hour before the show.