Holiday movies at the Al.

Al. Ringling Theatre, 136 Fourth Ave., Baraboo, presents the Christmas movie lineup for December.

"Home Alone": 7 p.m., Dec. 3, a 1990 American comedy film directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes. It is the first film in the Home Alone franchise, and stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, and Catherine O'Hara. The film follows a young boy as he defends his home from two burglars after his family accidentally leaves him behind in Chicago on their vacation to Paris.

"The Grinch - Dr. Seuss": 7 p.m., Dec. 18, The Grinch attempts to undermine the annual Christmas celebration at Whoville with the help of his loyal dog and reindeer. Disguised as Santa Claus he tries to steal all the presents, but his cover is threatened by an earnest young girl. Released in 2018.

"It's a Wonderful Life": 7 p.m., Dec. 22, a 1946 American Christmas family fantasy drama film produced and directed by Frank Capra, based on the short story and booklet “The Greatest Gift,” which Philip Van Doren Stern self-published in 1943 and is in turn loosely based on the 1843 Charles Dickens novella “A Christmas Carol.”