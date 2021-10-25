 Skip to main content
Holiday parade registration open
Holiday parade registration open

Registration for the Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Holiday Parade on Dec. 4 is open until Friday, Nov. 5. The fee is $20, non-refundable. The registration form is available by email at bdholidayparade@gmail.com. Make checks payable to Downtown Beaver Dam Inc.

Mail fee and form or drop off at Holiday Parade c/o Bev Beal Loeck, 115 N. Center St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916

Entry deadline assures a place in the parade and judging eligibility. For more information, call Bev at 920-296-3282or Kristi at 920-296-5279.

