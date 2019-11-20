Columbia County Humane Society Bring your Paws to Santa Claus Photo event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the shelter, N7768 Industrial Road, Portage. Sign-up is in 15-minute increments, registration preferred but walk-ins will be accommodated. The $15 donation comes with a free photo. Other photo packages available with 50% donated back to CCHS. Pets must be current on vaccinations. Photography by Shelley Miller, Just a Moment Photography at facebook.com/justamomentphotographyllc.
Select locations of Leapz and Boundz Walking Service will offer a 10% discount on services.
