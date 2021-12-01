The Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library of Baraboo and the First United Methodist Church of Baraboo will host a Holiday Piano Duet Concert featuring Zach Ott and Gretchen Roltgen at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the church, 615 Broadway St., Baraboo. They will play a selection of holiday favorites arranged for two performers at one piano. Attendees are required to wear a mask over the mouth and nose.
Holiday piano duet concert planned
