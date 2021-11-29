Holiday pop-up retail shop opens

The Juneau County Economic Development Corp and the Juneau County Inventors & Entrepreneurs Club has partnered with SCORE to create the Holiday Pop-Up Retail Shop Program. The program is open through Christmas at the Target Bluff German Haus Marketplace, 208 Highway 12, Camp Douglas.

Featured vendors were selected from a pool of applicants in Juneau County, and includes a group of six students from the iLEAD Charter School in Mauston. SCORE chairman and mentor Peter Bushman provided three live training sessions to the program participants on the various aspects of retail sales including product viability and pricing, marketing, and understanding basic business financials.

Holiday Pop-Up Retail Shop Program participants are offering a variety of wares such as hand-made decorative arts and crafts, essential oils and natural products, and screen printed T-shirts and signs.