Holiday Train alternatives offered
Holiday Train alternatives offered

The Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train has been cancelled due to COVID-19. They will instead host a virtual holiday show online and make their usual donation to each pantry as in the past. The show is at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at cpr.ca/holidaytrain. Donations will also be accepted.

Performers include headliners Serena Ryder and The Trews with special guests JoJo Mason, Logan Staats and Kelly Prescott.

Mauston Community Sharing Food Pantry will hold fundraisers through Dec. 24 to supplement these funds:

WRJC will drive around with its CPR Holiday Lights contest. For each donation, the donor may guess at how many Christmas lights are in the huge jar. Donations will be matched by First Weber Foundation. The winner will be announced on Dec. 24 and will receive Mauston Chamber Bucks and a coupon from local businesses.

The Mauston Chamber of Commerce CPR Holiday Trains contest. For each donation, the donor may submit a photo of a homemade train of any size, made out of cardboard boxes, shoe boxes, or paper, with or without lights; it can be a “cookie” train, a wooden block train, a colored picture train, or a knit train. Use imagination and make it a family event. Several categories for submissions will be offered. Donations will be matched by First Weber Foundation. The winner will receive Mauston Chamber Bucks.

For more information, visit wrjc.com or chamber@mauston.com.

To make a donation, drop off or mail a check to First Weber Foundation, 514 Gateway Ave., Suite A, Mauston, WI 53948.

