Holiday Train event set for Wednesday

The Holiday Train event returns from 1:45-4 p.m. Wednesday to the Wisconsin Dells Train Depot, 100 La Crosse St., without the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, due to existing pandemic concerns. Although the arrival of the decorated Holiday Train is and has been the central attraction of the event, everyone is welcome to attend and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus who will greet the children with a bag of candy and a chance to pose for pictures.
Planned activities include hay rides provided by Sandy Acres, Christmas music provided by DJ Jake Beard, live music by Wisconsin Dells Middle School Band, raffle prizes, coffee, hot chocolate and treats by Starbucks, and a drawing for two tickets for a classic Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears football game Dec. 12 at Lambeau Field.
Non-perishable donations for the Dells/Delton Food Pantry will be accepted. Monetary donations, cash or checks made out to CWCAC, Inc., PO Box 430, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965.
A virtual Holiday Train is scheduled for Dec. 18 at cpr.ca/holidaytrain.
For more information, call the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, Inc. at 608-254-8353.