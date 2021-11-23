Holiday Train event set for Wednesday

The Holiday Train event returns from 1:45-4 p.m. Wednesday to the Wisconsin Dells Train Depot, 100 La Crosse St., without the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, due to existing pandemic concerns. Although the arrival of the decorated Holiday Train is and has been the central attraction of the event, everyone is welcome to attend and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus who will greet the children with a bag of candy and a chance to pose for pictures.