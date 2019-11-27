The Holiday Train will arrive at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 in downtown Mauston at the Division St., R.R. Crossing by the Presbyterian Church. The train benefits the Mauston Community Sharing Food Pantry. Each person that donates canned goods or money will receive a free hot chocolate compliments of the Mauston Chamber of Commerce. Children will also have a chance to meet Santa. WRJC is broadcasting live on the train ride to Mauston and at the Mauston stop.
Following the Holiday Train, carolers will try to break the Guinness World Record for “Most People Caroling.”
For more information, visit mauston.org. For tickets, visit caroling-record-in-mauston.eventbrite.com.
