Holiday trash pickup delayed one day

Beaver Dam garbage and recyclables collections by Advanced Disposal will be delayed by one day for the Wednesday, Christmas Day collection through Friday, Dec. 27. The Monday and Tuesday, Christmas Eve collection routes will not change.

Wednesday's Christmas Day route will be collected Dec. 26; Thursday's route will be collected Dec. 27, with Friday’s route being collected Dec. 28. The same is true for the New Year’s trash-only collection schedule.

The city contract with Advanced Disposal provides for a recyclables collection immediately after Christmas for each route, meaning that the Monday's and Tuesday's route will have an extra collection of recyclables on the Dec. 30 and 31 collection.

The Department of Public Works garage will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

For more information, call 887-4635 or visit cityofbeaverdam.com.