Baraboo resident, Brent Holmes, will star in the non-traditional Christmas play “Straight White Men” for 10 performances, Dec. 6-21, at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E Mifflin St., Madison.
Holmes and his wife, Becky Brinkman, moved to Baraboo from Ohio in 2016 . Brinkman is an animal caretaker at Timbavati Wildlife Park.
“Straight White Men” by Young Jean Lee, directed by Suzan Kurry, assistant directed by Amy C. May, is a production of the Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre.
You have free articles remaining.
A provocative comedy by an up-and-coming Korean-American playwright, “Straight White Men” is about a father and three adult sons horsing around and teasing one another while wearing Christmas pajamas. Underneath the hilarity are serious questions about their own good fortune and privilege. Three of them are financially comfortable but one son, Matt, lives at home. Holmes' character, Drew, worries that Matt is clinically depressed and tries to help him with surprising results.
Ever-present and overseeing the action are non-privileged characters whom Young Jean Lee dubs “The Persons in Charge.”
For performance schedule and ticket information, visit bartelltheatre.org or call 608-661-9696.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)