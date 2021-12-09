Holstein Association recognizes outstanding young members

The Wisconsin Holstein Association will hold its annual Junior Holstein Convention in collaboration with the Waupaca-Waushara Junior Holstein Association Dec. 28-30 at the Red Lion Hotel in Appleton. Local award recipients in the 12 & Under Recognition and Young Distinguished Junior Member will be recognized on Dec. 29.

12 & Under Recognition: Vivian Lichty and her parents, Steve and Dori, and her younger brother, Winston, milk Registered Holsteins and Jerseys outside of Beaver Dam. She shows at district, state, and national shows and participates in dairy bowl, dairy judging, and the Holstein public speaking contest. She’s treasurer for the Hyland Prairie 4-H Club where she excels in arts and crafts, cake decorating, and sewing. She attends St. Stephen’s Lutheran School in Beaver Dam.

Young Distinguished Junior Member: Paige Sweatt, daughter of Paul and Jenny Sweatt and junior at Lodi High School, resides on the family’s six acre home farm in Dane. She is a member of the Junior Holstein Association, the Lodi Challengers 4-H Club, and Lodi FFA, where she holds officer positions and is actively involved. She shows at the local, county, state and national levels.