Homeless shelter receives $7,500 donation

Prevail Bank’s Kristi Anderson, and Greg Garton, center, present a $7,500 donation to the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter on April 5. Accepting the check, from left, Nicole Tidwell, Shauna Vick, Father Dave Mowers, Hailey Wiesert, and Angela Witczak.

 PREVAIL BANK/Contributed

Prevail Bank donated $7,500 to support the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter and to help cover its operating and utility expenses, excluding salaries on April 5.

The shelter started a fundraising campaign in November; contributions are still being accepted. “We’ve raised almost $130,000 to date,” said Angela Witczak, board director and fundraising chair. “With homelessness on the rise, Prevail Bank’s donation, and others like it, could be considered a life-saver for many adults and children. It’s the difference between a warm bed, hot food, and sleeping on the cold street hungry.”

If an organization is interested in applying for funds for a major initiative, visit prevail.bank/resources/community.

