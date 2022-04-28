Homeless shelter receives $7,500 donation

Prevail Bank donated $7,500 to support the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter and to help cover its operating and utility expenses, excluding salaries on April 5.

The shelter started a fundraising campaign in November; contributions are still being accepted. “We’ve raised almost $130,000 to date,” said Angela Witczak, board director and fundraising chair. “With homelessness on the rise, Prevail Bank’s donation, and others like it, could be considered a life-saver for many adults and children. It’s the difference between a warm bed, hot food, and sleeping on the cold street hungry.”