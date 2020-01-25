Honey Queen candidates sought

JUNEAU — The Dodge/Jefferson County Beekeepers Association seeks candidates for the 2020 Dodge/Jefferson County Honey Queen. The honey queen’s main duty is to promote and educate the general public about honey and honey bees. The position offers candidates public speaking, marketing, and interview experience. Applicants must be age 17-21 and a resident of Dodge County or Jefferson County. Applicants must submit a typed, 250 word essay on the topic of honey.