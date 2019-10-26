Honey Queen visiting area
Hannah Sjostrom, the 2019 American Honey Queen, will visit Waupun, Fox Lake and the surrounding area Oct. 25 to Nov. 3.
The trip is in conjunction with the Wisconsin Honey Producers Association’s annual convention at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, 625 W. Rolling Meadows Drive, Fond du Lac.
She will visit schools in Fond du Lac, North Fond du Lac, Eden, Waupun, Fox Lake, Ripon, Campbellsport, and Brandon, speaking about the importance of beekeeping and honeybee pollination in Wisconsin and the United States.
Tuesday, she will visit from 9-9:30 a.m. at Meadow View Primary School, 506 Beaver Dam St., Waupun, and from 10:45-11:15 a.m. at School for Agriculture & Environmental Studies, 200 S. Depot St., Fox Lake.
Nov. 2, she will be at the Wisconsin Honey Producers Association’s Kids ‘N’ Bees Expo, a hands-on learning experience for children of all ages from 1-3 p.m. at the hotel. The expo is free and open to the public.
