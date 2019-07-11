Performances of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s Middle School Tell-A-Tale production of “Honk Jr.” will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 12-13, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam.
The musical is based on Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Ugly Duckling.” Tickets are $8 available at bdact.org, at Rechek’s Food Pride or at the door.
