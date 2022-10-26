Honor a loved one with ‘Love Lights’

The Friends of Sauk Prairie Healthcare will host its annual “Love Lights” program. For a $5 minimum donation, people can sponsor a light to honor special people who are living or remember loved ones who have passed. Red/white/blue lights will also be strung to thank military personnel for their service. Donations accepted until Nov. 18.

To reserve bulbs, send $5 for each name or $50 to be a sponsor by Nov. 18 to the Friends of SPH, 260 26th St., Prairie du Sac, WI 53578. List names “in memory of,” “in honor of,” or “to thank for military service” and be sure to include your name, phone number or email.

The tree-lighting program will begin at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Sauk Prairie Hospital Conference Center and will be followed by an outdoor tree-lighting ceremony with music. If community levels of COVID-19 rise at the time of the event, it will switch to a short outdoor-only program.

Love Light names will be displayed at the hospital on the electronic scroll throughout the holiday season. Printed lists will be available at the tree lighting ceremony or in the Sauk Prairie Hospital Gift Shop. Proceeds support resources for the hospital and clinics. For more information, call the SPH Volunteer office at 608-643-7257.