Honor a loved one with ‘Love Lights’

The Friends of Sauk Prairie Healthcare will host its annual “Love Lights” program to honor special people who are living or remember loved ones who have passed. Red/white/blue lights will also be strung to thank military personnel for their service.

The tree-lighting program begins at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Sauk Prairie Hospital Conference Center, 260 26th St., Prairie du Sac, and will be followed by an outdoor tree-lighting ceremony with music. If community levels of COVID-19 rise at the time of the event, it will switch to a short outdoor-only program.

Pre-purchased Love Light names will be displayed at the hospital on the electronic scroll throughout the holiday season. Proceeds support resources for the hospital and clinics. For more information, call the SPH Volunteer office at 608-643-7257.