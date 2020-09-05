 Skip to main content
HONOR VETS ON THE MEMORIAL WALL
The Waupun Area Veterans Memorial Wall located in Shaler Park is a lasting tribute to all Waupun area veterans who have served or are now serving their country from the War of 1812 through present day. The project was started in 2004 with more than 1,170 veteran's names on the walls and more added every year. For more information, or to add names, call the project director at 920-324-4641. Applications are available at the National Exchange Bank & Trust in Waupun. Applications received by Oct. 1 will be placed on the wall by Veterans Day.

 FRANK MESA, Contributed

