"Honoring our Elders" program offered March 10

The 6:8 is offering a free “Honoring our Elders” program available to all seniors to gather for friendship, reflection, learning, and discussion around topics that might help to age with grace, wisdom, hope, and joy. The program will be held from 6-7 p.m. March 10 at Pine Glen Senior Apartments, 930 Prairie St., Prairie du Sac, every second Tuesday of the month. Program will provide fresh baked treats and coffee.