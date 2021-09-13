Hope-Henschel honored with award

The Exchange Club of Beaver Dam presented the Book of Golden Deeds Award to Gail Hope-Henschel on Sept. 8. The award is given to a citizen in the community who provides endless volunteer hours of their time and talent to make their communities better places to live. She is recognized for her dedicated and caring hours and years of service in helping others. Her volunteerism included the Beaver Dam Community Hospital, the Tree of Lights program, the Foundation Board, the Partners, Meals on Wheels, and Gift Shop manager. She was active in Girl Scouts, the boards and leadership roles for the Beaver Dam Area Orchestra, Community Concert, Church Health Services, the Altar Guild and Befrienders at First Lutheran Church.