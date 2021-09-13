The Exchange Club of Beaver Dam presented the Book of Golden Deeds Award to Gail Hope-Henschel on Sept. 8. The award is given to a citizen in the community who provides endless volunteer hours of their time and talent to make their communities better places to live. She is recognized for her dedicated and caring hours and years of service in helping others. Her volunteerism included the Beaver Dam Community Hospital, the Tree of Lights program, the Foundation Board, the Partners, Meals on Wheels, and Gift Shop manager. She was active in Girl Scouts, the boards and leadership roles for the Beaver Dam Area Orchestra, Community Concert, Church Health Services, the Altar Guild and Befrienders at First Lutheran Church.
Hope-Henschel honored with award
Related to this story
Most Popular
Daisy is a 7-year-old beagle, terrier mix surrendered because she didn’t get along with the chickens at home. She would do best with a fenced …
MBE CPAs, LLP announces the grand opening of a new office in Portage. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 208 Town St.
Juneau Fire Dept. plans silent parade to honor 9/11 fallen
Cody C. Alt, Sgt., Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, Motor Transport Maintenance Chief, Combat Logistics Company 16, stationed in Yuma, Arizona. He is t…
WAUPUN — The Waupun Area Veterans Memorial wall in Shaler Park is a lasting tribute to all Waupun area veterans who have served or are now ser…
Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
The Sauk County Conservation, Planning and Zoning Department will hold a free agricultural plastics recycling drop off event from 10 a.m. to n…
As all three Agnesian HealthCare hospitals continue to see dramatic increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive tests, visitor guideli…
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
The Sauk County Conservation, Planning and Zoning Department will hold a free agricultural plastics recycling drop off event from 10 a.m. to n…