Hope-Henschel honored with award
Hope-Henschel honored with award

Hope-Henschel earns award

Exchange Club Executive Board, from left, Bernie Breuer, Kay Appenfeldt, Kelly McMillan, Terry Appenfeldt; back row, Phil Schneider, present Gail Hope-Henschel, second from left, with the Book of Golden Deeds Award on Sept. 8.

 KAY APPENFELDT/Contributed

The Exchange Club of Beaver Dam presented the Book of Golden Deeds Award to Gail Hope-Henschel on Sept. 8. The award is given to a citizen in the community who provides endless volunteer hours of their time and talent to make their communities better places to live. She is recognized for her dedicated and caring hours and years of service in helping others. Her volunteerism included the Beaver Dam Community Hospital, the Tree of Lights program, the Foundation Board, the Partners, Meals on Wheels, and Gift Shop manager. She was active in Girl Scouts, the boards and leadership roles for the Beaver Dam Area Orchestra, Community Concert, Church Health Services, the Altar Guild and Befrienders at First Lutheran Church.

