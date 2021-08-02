Hope House hosts children’s book drive

Hope House of South Central Wisconsin and Arcadia Books of Spring Green will host a book drive in August, called “If You Give A Kid A Book…” to help stock the bookshelves at Hope House. Hope House’s outreach extends beyond the shelter, and they are looking forward to being able to offer the children and teens they serve both in and out of the shelter with a variety of book options.

Shelter Advocates at Hope House know how wonderful it is to be able to offer kids a new book of their choice from a whole box or shelf full of them. New books, from board books to chapter books and even young adult novels are needed. Books in Spanish and interactive books like puppets or lift-the flaps, and activity books are welcome.

A wish list to make ordering easier available at tinyurl.com/hopehousekidsbooks.

“We’re hoping community members throughout our five-county service area will be excited to get involved with this donation drive, and that by the end of August we’ll have boxes full of new books for the kids and teens we work with to choose from. If you’re someone who hasn’t picked up a children’s book in 30, 20, or even 10 years, we think you’ll be blown away by the creativity and diversity in books for youth today. If you give a kid a book, they can grow their imaginations and be inspired, they can gain empathy and connection, and they can feel seen and know they have value,” said Jess Kaehny, Hope House’s community education program manager.