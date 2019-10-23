Hope House raises $1,050 for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

On Oct. 10, 44 people attended Julie Ann Coggins’ Zumba class benefiting Hope House at the Two Sisters Event Center in Mauston. Funds raised from this event totaled $1,050 for Hope House for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Hope House provides free services to people affected by domestic violence and sexual assault in Sauk, Columbia, Marquette, Adams and Juneau counties. Pictured, from left, are Danielle Pinckney, Julie Ann Coggins and Cecilia Mendoza.
