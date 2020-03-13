'Hoppy Hour' raises $1K for Habitat

Ooga Brewing Company hosted Habitat for Humanity of Washington & Dodge Counties to a “Hoppy Hour” on Feb. 24 to introduce companies in Beaver Dam to the Habitat mission. The event included the release of the Habitat Chocolate Milk Stout, “Hammer On,” with proceeds from the sale of the beer, $462, going to the HFHWDC affiliate.
The silent auction raised $630.
HFHWDC is celebrating its eighth year in Dodge County and will hold another hoppy hour in July at Ooga Brewing Company when a new, summer brew will be produced for Habitat.