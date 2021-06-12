 Skip to main content
Horicon Bank acquires former US Bank building
HORICON — Horicon Bank has acquired the former US Bank building at 606 Washington St., Horicon.

“Our goal is to give customers the option to bank completely from their vehicles,” said president Frederick Schwertfeger. “We plan to use new technology to accomplish that goal.”

The bank will add an Interactive Teller Machine to its new west side site. An ITM uses touch screen and video technology to offer a virtual version of the in-person banking experience.

“ITMs give customers the opportunity to speak to a banker right through the machine and have more transaction capability than an ATM,” said Schwertfeger. “Customers will be able to talk to a Horicon Banker on the other end of the video, and will receive the same community banking experience they have come to expect from Horicon Bank.”

Horicon Bank is considering additional uses of the building for its bank operations in Horicon, where it has about 100 employees.

