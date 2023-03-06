HORICON — Horicon Bank donates $25,000 to Church Health Services on Feb. 14 for the expansion and renovation of its facility at 115 N. Center St. “Our mental health clinic has experienced a 52% increase in clients over 2021. That creates difficulties in accommodating our patients and staff in the current configuration of our building. The proposed expansion will include a reception and waiting room, and also increase our confidential therapy spaces. By utilizing our space more efficiently, we are better able to serve our current and future clients,” Thea O’Connor, executive director, said.