Horicon Bank expands digital vision with Monotto

HORICON — Horicon Bank has acquired the technology and talent of Monotto, a financial technology company based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Horicon Bank worked closely with Monotto to advance its digital bank offerings before the acquisition.

Monotto, led by Christian Ruppe, Jared Kopelman, and Joshua de Leon, has a mission to improve financial literacy and planning for millennials. Ruppe says his company wasn’t actively seeking a strategic partner – but Horicon Bank made it clear their commitment to the future of financial technology, for not only its customers but the market as a whole.

Horicon Bank’s chief information officer, Mark Nelson, explained this partnership came about with the help of their core banking provider, Finastra.

“Finastra’s open finance strategy and developer platform, FusionFabric.cloud, allows us to work with other fintechs to offer the best product solutions to our customers,” said Nelson, “and by bringing Monotto’s software development capabilities in house, we hope to be able to offer those same solutions to other financial institutions in a step forward to modernize the world of banking.”

Bank president, Fred Schwertfeger says the acquisition is a shift in the traditional community banking model.

Horicon Bank has added the expertise of Ruppe as the vice president of digital banking and de Leon as the digital banking architect.