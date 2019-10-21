HORICON — Horicon Bank has officially merged with Markesan State Bank. Markesan State Bank’s former four offices opened Tuesday under the Horicon Bank brand.
Through the merger, Horicon Bank added locations in the Markesan, Randolph and Waupun communities, bringing Horicon Bank’s total locations to 19.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
“The logo on the building may have changed,” said Frederick Schwertfeger, president of Horicon Bank, “yet the friendly faces and helpful customer service are the same. Our new customers will also enjoy a whole new level of enhanced products and services at Horicon Bank.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)