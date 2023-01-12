Horicon Bank merger with Cornerstone Community Bank closed

HORICON — Sword Financial Corporation, the holding company of Horicon Bank, closed its merger with Cornerstone Community Bank on Jan. 1.

“We are happy to be joining forces with the Cornerstone Community Bank team,” said Frederick C. Schwertfeger, president of Horicon Bank. “The merger allows us to partner with another locally-minded, community-focused financial institution to create an even stronger organization to serve our customers’ and communities’ financial needs.”

“We see Horicon Bank as having a similar family atmosphere and value system for our employees,” said Paul A. Foy, former president of Cornerstone Community Bank. “They have a strong business banking function which will enhance services to our customers.” Foy has joined Horicon Bank as a member of its Board of Directors.

Cornerstone Community Bank will be merged into Horicon Bank when conversion of information and data processing systems are complete – which is scheduled for September. Cornerstone branches will then operate under the Horicon Bank brand.

“Until September, it’s business as usual for our Cornerstone Community Bank customers,” said Schwertfeger. “They may see a few new faces of Horicon Bank personnel in their branches – helping with new systems. Customers can continue to do their banking like they have always done. We’ll keep them up-to-date with information as we get closer to conversion.”