Horicon Bank names joins board

HORICON — Horicon Bank has appointed Frederick C. Schwertfeger as a new board member, according to an Aug. 4 press release.

Schwertfeger is a third generation family member working at Horicon Bank. His grandfather, attorney Frederick R. Schwertfeger, became a shareholder and director of the bank in 1964. In 1978, Frederick R. and Frederick F. Schwertfeger formed the bank holding company, Sword Financial Corporation. Frederick C. Schwertfeger is also a board director of Sword Financial Corporation.

Frederick C. Schwertfeger attended Wayland Academy, Beaver Dam, where he later served as a member of the Alumni Board. After graduating with a degree in art history from St. Andrews University, he completed masters’ degrees from the University of Glasgow and Oxford University.

In 2006, he joined Horicon Bank as the head of communications and marketing. Since completing his studies at the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin in 2014, he took an executive leadership position at the bank, overseeing retail branch banking and human resources. He currently is involved in upgrading the bank’s digital banking channels.